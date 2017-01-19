AFCON 2017: Tunisia beat Algeria to boost quarter-finals chances

Related News

Tunisia on Thursday boosted their chances of reaching the quarter-finals of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Gabon with a 2-1 win over neighbours Algeria in Group B.

The the match’s first half was a cagey affair as both sides probed each other’s area in search of an opening goal.

But, both teams failed to take their chances as the first half ended 0-0.

However, it was Tunisia who drew the first blood in the second half, even though it was from an own goal.

They took the lead when Algeria’s Aissa Mandi directed Youssef Msakni’s right-wing cross into his own net in the 50th minute.

The Tunisians grew in confidence afterwards and continued to pile pressure on the Algerian defence.

Some dreadful defending by Faouzi Ghoulam led to his bringing down Wahbi Khazri for a penalty kick which Naim Sliti coolly slotted into the right corner in the 66th minute.

Algeria however got some consolation when Sofiane Hanni struck from the edge of the area in added time.

Senegal who face Zimbabwe later on Thursday currently top Group B with three points and a superior goal difference over Tunisia who are also on three points.

Tunisia’s chances of progressing to the quarter-finals appear to be higher, given that they will face rank outsiders Zimbabwe on Monday.

Algeria, placed at the bottom of the log having amassed only one point, will slug it out with Senegal in their final group game same day.

(NAN)