Nigerian League: FC Ifeanyi Ubah bounce back with big win

FC Ifeanyi Ubah put up the best display in the Match Day 2 games of the Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL, played across the country on Wednesday.

The Anambra Warriors overpowered MFM FC as they beat the Olukoya Boys 4-0 in what is the biggest score line so far in the league this season.

FC Ifeanyi Ubah have been in the news for the wrong reasons in recent times after their act in the season opener away to Kano Pillars where they abandoned the game at the Sani Abacha Stadium, midway.

The goals in Wednesday’s game for FC Ifeanyi Ubah came from Yaya Kone in the 13th minute before King Osanga increased the tally and then Oni Imoh made it 3-0 before the end of the first half.

The nightmare for MFM FC was not over just yet as FC Ifeanyi Ubah’s Ifeanyi Onuigbo added another goal in the second half to end the tie 4-0.

There was another commanding performance in Jos where Plateau United thrashed former champions Enyimba 3-1.

Plateau United had secured an away win over Remo Stars in the opening day of action in the NPFL over the weekend and commendably followed with another deserved victory.

Just like Plateau United, Abia Warriors also secured their second win of the season as they defeated Katsina United 2-0

Elsewhere, reigning Nigeria League champions, Enugu Rangers, secured their first point of the season as they came from behind to record a 1-1 draw in Lafia against Nasarawa United

Adamu Hassan put Nasarawa in front in the 49th minute but Rangers fought back; and their effort did pay off when they had the equaliser from their new signing, Fortune Omoniwari.

Also, Sunshine Stars of Akure secured a lone goal victory over Shooting Stars in the south-west derby on Wednesday.

Sunday Oluwadare got the only goal in the fiercely contested Match Day 2 clash which was decided at the Akure Township Stadium.

Full results

Lobi 1-0 Pillars

FC Ifeanyiubah 4-0 MFM

Tornadoes 1-1 ABS FC

Akwa Utd 1-1 Rivers Utd

Nasarawa 1-1 Rangers

Abia Warriors 2-0 Katsina Utd

Gombe Utd 2-1 Remo Stars

Plateau Utd 3-1 Enyimba

Sunshine Stars 1-0 3SC