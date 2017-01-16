Nigerian League: Coach Ugbade rules out changes for Gombe Clash

Related News

The Coach of Nigeria Professional Football League side, Remo Stars, Nduka Ugbade, has stated that he would not press the panic button to ring changes in his team ahead of their midweek clash away to Gombe United.

The newly-promoted Remo team were beaten 2-1 at home in the season-opener against Plateau United over the weekend but Coach Ugbade in chat with PREMIUM TIMES insists that he will stick with the same players even though they failed to deliver in Sunday’s game played at the Gateway Stadium in Sagamu, Ogun State.

“We will go like this for the Gombe game then when we come back we can start to see if there is injury or fatigue before we start to talk about changes,” the coach stated.

Ugbade said he was quite satisfied with the performance of his players who, according to him, gave a good account of themselves especially as they were just coming from the lower ranks to rub shoulders with the teams in the elite division.

“We lost the match yes, but I wouldn’t say I am disappointed. I would rather say that it was a good outing because the players played very well and for a team of young players coming from a lower division into the elite division such shortfalls are to be expected,” he said.

The former Nigeria international said his team will not lose focus as their immediate target remains to escape relegation in their maiden season in the top flight.

“Our target is to maintain our Premier League status at the end of the season,” he said.

“We don’t want to be like Ikorodu United that played one season and got relegated or even MFM that had to wait till the last day before they escaped relegation” Ugbade concluded

Remo Stars are one of the newly promoted teams to the NPFL. The other three are ABS FC, Gombe United and Katsina United.