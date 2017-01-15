Sevilla end Real Madrid’s unbeaten run

sevillavsrealmadrid

Real Madrid’s 40-match unbeaten run ended on Sunday as they lost away to Sevilla in the Spanish La Liga.

Real scored first via a penalty by Cristiano Ronaldo in the 67th minute. Sevilla equalised via a Sergio Ramos own goal in the 85th minute.

Sevilla scored the winner in the 92nd minute of the entertaining match through Stevan Jovetic.

With the victory, Sevilla narrow the point gap between them and Real to one.

Real Madrid have 40 points from 17 matches, Sevilla have 39 points from 18 matches while Barcelona have 38 points also from 18 matches.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Dr Dan,Suggest 5 Ways to Satisfy Your system and Last up 25Min In Bed When Having Sex, Click Here...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.