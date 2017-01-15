Sevilla end Real Madrid’s unbeaten run

Related News

Real Madrid’s 40-match unbeaten run ended on Sunday as they lost away to Sevilla in the Spanish La Liga.

Real scored first via a penalty by Cristiano Ronaldo in the 67th minute. Sevilla equalised via a Sergio Ramos own goal in the 85th minute.

Sevilla scored the winner in the 92nd minute of the entertaining match through Stevan Jovetic.

With the victory, Sevilla narrow the point gap between them and Real to one.

Real Madrid have 40 points from 17 matches, Sevilla have 39 points from 18 matches while Barcelona have 38 points also from 18 matches.