Nigerian League: Rangers start title defence with home loss

Enugu Rangers on Sunday began their title defence in the Nigeria Professional Football League on a losing note as they were stunned at home by Abia Warriors.

The Flying Antelopes who had vowed to hit the ground running from their first game failed to get it right. They lost at home 1-2 to Abia Warriors.

Plateau United also secured an away victory as they defeated host Remo Stars 2-1.

In Ibadan, Shooting Stars secured a 2-0 home victory over Lobi Stars.

Nigeria Professional Football League – Week One Results

Shooting Stars 2-0 Lobi Stars

ABS FC 3-1 Akwa United

Rivers United 2-1 Elkanemi Warriors

Enyimba FC 1-0 Sunshine Stars

Remo Stars 1-2 Plateau United

Wikki Tourists 0-0 Nasarawa United

Katsina United 2-1 Gombe United

Enugu Rangers 1-2 Abia Warriors

MFM FC 3-0 Niger Tornadoes