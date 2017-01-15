Nigerian League: Rangers start title defence with home loss

Enugu Rangers on Sunday began their title defence in the Nigeria Professional Football League on a losing note as they were stunned at home by Abia Warriors.
The Flying Antelopes who had vowed to hit the ground running from their first game failed to get it right. They lost at home 1-2 to Abia Warriors.
Plateau United also secured an away victory as they defeated host Remo Stars 2-1.
In Ibadan, Shooting Stars secured a 2-0 home victory over Lobi Stars.
See full results below
Nigeria Professional Football League – Week One Results
Shooting Stars 2-0 Lobi Stars
ABS FC 3-1 Akwa United
Rivers United 2-1 Elkanemi Warriors
Enyimba FC 1-0 Sunshine Stars
Remo Stars 1-2 Plateau United
Wikki Tourists 0-0 Nasarawa United
Katsina United 2-1 Gombe United
Enugu Rangers 1-2 Abia Warriors
MFM FC 3-0 Niger Tornadoes