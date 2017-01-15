Ademola Lookman scores as Everton crush Man City

Related News

British-Nigeria teen sensation, Ademola Lookman, was among the goal scorers as Everton whipped Manchester City 4-0 at Goodison Park on Sunday in a Premier League.

It was a dream debut for Lookman who put the icing on the cake for the Tofees.

Goals from Romelu Lukaku, Kevin Mirallas and Tom Davis and then Lookman saw the Tofees puncture City’s title ambitions.

Interestingly, it was mistake from Everton old boy John Stones that resulted in new signing Lookman being granted with the chance to score from close range; and he made no mistake in driving the ball under Robles and into the corner to crown his Premier League debut.

The margin of defeat was probably harsh on City, who will look to Mark Clattenburg’s failure to award them a penalty in the 12th as the defining moment of the match. But the greater concern for Guardiola will be how his side made little impact when falling two goals behind so early in the second half.