Nigerian League half time scores: MFM raining goals in Lagos

MFM FC playing a match in the NPFL
MFM FC playing a match in the NPFL

Mountain of Fire and miracles football club are cruising in their opening game of the season as they are 3-0 up against Niger tornadoes.

The Olukoya Boys who barely escaped relegation last season are firing on all cylinders in their season opener.

In other centres, Remo Stars and Plateau United are even at 1-1 at the Gateway stadium in Sagamu.

Also Enyimba have a slim 1-0 lead over Sunshine Stars.

Defending champions Rangers are also playing a 1-1 draw against Abia warriors while Katsina United are 2-1 up against Gombe United in a battle of newly promoted teams.

The game between Wikki tourists and Nasarawa United is the only fixture without a goal as at half time.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Dr Dan,Suggest 5 Ways to Satisfy Your system and Last up 25Min In Bed When Having Sex, Click Here...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.