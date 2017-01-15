Nigerian League half time scores: MFM raining goals in Lagos

Related News

Mountain of Fire and miracles football club are cruising in their opening game of the season as they are 3-0 up against Niger tornadoes.

The Olukoya Boys who barely escaped relegation last season are firing on all cylinders in their season opener.

In other centres, Remo Stars and Plateau United are even at 1-1 at the Gateway stadium in Sagamu.

Also Enyimba have a slim 1-0 lead over Sunshine Stars.

Defending champions Rangers are also playing a 1-1 draw against Abia warriors while Katsina United are 2-1 up against Gombe United in a battle of newly promoted teams.

The game between Wikki tourists and Nasarawa United is the only fixture without a goal as at half time.