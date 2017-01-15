Nigerian League: Rangers begin title defence against Abia Warriors

Related News

The Match Day 1 games of the Nigeria Professional Football League will continue on Sunday despite the show of shame in Saturday’s curtain raiser in Kano.

What ought to have been a grand opening turned to be a show of shame as FC Ifeanyi Ubah abandoned their game against Kano Pillars.

That said, attention will be in Enugu on Sunday where Rangers will begin their title defence against regional rivals Abia Warriors.

The Flying Antelopes ended their 32-year wait for silverware last season as they claimed top prize in the Nigerian League.

The team is now eager to show that they are not a one season wonder as they have done a lot to retain their title-winning squad and also brought in some more quality players to bolster their ranks.

After beating Rivers United to the NPFL title last season, the Flying Antelopes know they need depth and quality in the squad as they hope to improve on their last term performance while also battling for the CAF Champions League trophy

While victory is definitely what the Flying Antelopes will be hoping for, they will be wary of their regional rivals who have bolstered their ranks with some quality additions targeted at winning a continental spot this weekend.

In the ancient towns of Ibadan and Sagamu, Shooting Stars and newly promoted Remo Stars are both hopeful for a bright start as they host Lobi Stars and Plateau United respectively.

PREMIUM TIMES have been told that it would be a carnival-like atmosphere in this two venues as clubs are getting innovative in order to woo fans back to the stadium.

In Lagos, MFM FC are playing against Niger Tornadoes at the recently christened ‘Soccer Temple’, the Agege Stadium.

Having survived relegation by a whiskers last term, the Olukoya Boys will definitely be keen to make the most of all their home games while they hunt for more points on the road.

At the Karkanda Stadium, Katsina, it will be a battle of NPFL new boys as Katsina United trade tackles with fellow newly-promoted side Gombe United.

Two coaches will be playing against their former clubs in the opening day of action in the NPFL. Coach Gbenga Ogunbote will lead Enyimba against Sunshine Stars while Coach Baba Ganaru now with Wikki Tourist hosts Nasarawa United in Bauchi.

2017 Nigeria Professional Football League – Week One Fixtures And Venues

Sunday 15th January

Enyimba FC Vs Sunshine Stars; UJ Esuene Stadium, Calabar

Enugu Rangers Vs Abia Warriors; Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu

MFM FC Vs Niger Tornadoes; Agege Stadium, Lagos

Shooting Stars Vs Lobi Stars; Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan

ABS FC Vs Akwa United; Kwara Stadium, Ilorin

Remo Stars Vs Plateau United; Gateway Stadium, Sagamu

Katsina United Vs Gombe United; Karkanda Stadium, Katsina

Rivers United Vs Elkanemi Warriors; Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt

Wikki Tourists Vs Nasarawa United; Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi