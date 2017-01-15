Mikel grabs first goal for China club, Tianjin TEDA

mikel-teda

Super Eagles captain, John Mikel, has scored his first goal for his Chinese club, Tianjin TEDA.

The former Chelsea ace was on the scorers’ sheet in his team’s 2-6 loss to German side St. Pauli.

Mikel who recently signed a lucrative three-year deal with the ambitious Chinese side appears settling fast at his new club and he is already proving to me a quality addition.

The Nigeria international made his debut for Tianjin TEDA few days ago in their first pre-season game against Borrussia Monchengladbach, and also started in the game against St. Pauli.

Mikel and his teammates were no match for their German opponents who ran riot scoring three goals in the opening 26 minute before Mikel pulled a goal back for his side in the 35th minute to bring scores to 3-1.

His goal came off a header from a well delivered free kick, which left the goalkeeper of St. Pauli stranded in goal as the ball flew into the net.

Having broken the duck this early (in his second game) many are confident that Mikel will surpass the goal-scoring record he had while at Chelsea.

The Nigerian midfielder played for the Blues for over a decade before he made the switch to China.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Dr Dan,Suggest 5 Ways to Satisfy Your system and Last up 25Min In Bed When Having Sex, Click Here...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.