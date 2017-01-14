EPL: Victor Moses, Iwobi get big away wins

Related News

The Super Eagles duo of Victor Moses and Alex Iwobi had good outings in the Premier League on Saturday as their English teams romped to big away wins respectively.

While Arsenal crushed Swansea City 4-0 at the Liberty Stadium, Chelsea overpowered Leicester City at the King Power stadium, beating the Foxes 3-0.

Iwobi forced two own-goals in the second half of the game against the Swans as Arsenal moved up to third on the table.

Already, the Nigerian international has stated his intention to have at least one of the goals credited officially to him.

“I’m claiming the first one! It’s on target so I’m going to claim that one,” Iwobi told arsenal.com . “Second one I can let slide, but the first one is definitely my goal.

“It was quite big [the deflection] I’m not saying, but they all go in, they all count. But that one at least, I’m praying it’s my goal.”

Elsewhere, Wilfred Ndidi marked his Premier League debut with a defeat as Leicester were beaten 3-0 at the King Power on Saturday.

The Nigeria midfielder started and saw the entire action, so also was Ahmed Musa, who got a rare Premier League start, but failed to sparkle as a brace from Marcos Alonso and a goal from Pedro were enough to earn Victor Moses and his Chelsea teammates a win after the setback against Tottenham the last time.

For the Watford, Middleborough encounter, Odion Ighalo was an unused sub, while Isaac Success is still recovering from a hamstring complaint and was conspicuously missing.