Gambo Mohammed is the scorer of the first goal of the new season in the Nigeria Professional Football League as Kano Pillars are 1-0 up against FC Ifeanyi Ubah in the NPFL curtain raiser.

Gambo scored on the half-hour mark as Kano Pillars took the lead into half time.

FC Ifeanyi Ubah will have to up their game if they are to get anything at the Sani Abacha stadium where they lost 2-0 in their last visit last season.

The Anambra Warriors had a goal over ruled by referee Foluso Adewuyi.