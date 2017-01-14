4 matches to watch | Rangers start again as Reds collide at Old Trafford

Manchester United v Liverpool @5pm @Old Trafford on Jan.15
There is quite no derby like the one between Manchester United and Liverpool as both the Red Devils and the Reds have the most glittering trophy cabinets in England even though the Reds have not won the league for 27 years.
Jose Mourinho’s United have momentum while Jurgen Klopp’s team seems to have stalled a bit – no goals in their last two matches but Klopp has Philippe Coutinho back in the team though Sadio Mane will be missed.
If United beat Liverpool on Sunday, they will be buoyed to believe that they can still compete for the league title but if Liverpool win, despite all the constraints then they will be credible contenders for the EPL title.
Mourinho has said the two sides can create a spectacle on Sunday and we can’t wait.
Current Form
Man. Utd [W-W-W-W-W]; Liverpool [L-D-D-W-W-]
Head to Head
17/10/16 PRL Liverpool 0 – 0 Man. Utd
17/03/16 UEL Man. Utd 1 – 1 Liverpool
10/03/16 UEL Liverpool 2 – 0 Man. Utd
17/01/16 PRL Liverpool 0 – 1 Man. Utd
12/09/15 PRL Man. Utd 3 – 1 Liverpool
Prediction: Man. United 2-1 Liverpool
Sevilla v Real Madrid @8:45pm @Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán on Jan.15
After breaking Barcelona’s 39-match unbeaten record on Thursday against Sevilla, Los Blancos will be bringing on the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric to gain all three points as they pursue the league title.
The confidence of coming back from being 3-1 down to draw 3-3 would have created a bustling atmosphere with Zinedine Zidane and his team while Sevilla could see some confidence eroded.
Definitely, it would be another tough match with Jorge Sampaoli setting up his side to dent the league leaders.
Current Form
Sevilla [D-W-L-W-W]; Real Madrid [D-W-W-W-W]
Head to Head
12/01/17 CDR Sevilla 3 – 3 Real Madrid
04/01/17 CDR Real Madrid 3 – 0 Sevilla
09/08/16 USC Real Madrid 3 – 2 Sevilla
20/03/16 PRD Real Madrid 4 – 0 Sevilla
08/11/15 PRD Sevilla 3 – 2 Real Madrid
Prediction: Sevilla 2-3 Real Madrid
Fiorentina v Juventus @8:45pm @Artemio Franchi on Jan.15
There are just a few teams that can stop Juventus on their way to annexing a sixth consecutive Serie A title though Paolo Sousa would beg to disagree as he seeks to prove he has a team as good as the defending champions have.
Massimiliano Allegi can pick Leonardo Bonucci, who is fit again after four weeks while Sousa welcomes back Gonzalo Rodriguez and fellow defensive stalwart Davide Astori.
But it continues to look like Juventus have a better 22 than all the other sides, which ensures that their game plan and performance is not overtly affected by players’ absences.
This looks like an away win for the league leaders.
Current Form
Fiorentina [D-D-L-L-W]; Juventus [W-L-W-W-W]
Head to Head
20/08/16 SEA Juventus 2 – 1 Fiorentina
24/04/16 SEA Fiorentina 1 – 2 Juventus
13/12/15 SEA Juventus 3 – 1 Fiorentina
29/04/15 SEA Juventus 3 – 2 Fiorentina
07/04/15 COI Fiorentina 0 – 3 Juventus
Prediction: Fiorentina 1-2 Juventus
Enugu Rangers v Abia Warriors @4pm @Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium on Jan.15
Rangers finished the last NPFL season as champions with a 15-point difference to their neighbours, Abia Warriors who finished in 13th place. Rangers’ coach, Imama Amakapabo believes holding together the core of the team that won the league stands the Flying Antelopes in great nick to defend the title successfully.
Abia Warriors stealthily signed Super Eagles midfielder, Paul Onobi, who was a free agent while holding on to former Golden Eaglets’ forward, Stanley Okoro.
Rangers [W-W-W-L-W]; Abia Warriors [W-D-W-W-D]
Head to Head
08/07/16 NPF Enugu Rangers 2 – 1 Abia Warriors
13/03/16 NPF Abia Warriors 2 – 2 Enugu Rangers
04/10/15 NPF Abia Warriors 3 – 3 Enugu Rangers
17/06/15 NPF Enugu Rangers 1 – 0 Abia Warriors
24/09/14 NPF Abia Warriors 0 – 0 Enugu Rangers
Prediction: Rangers 2-0 Abia Warriors