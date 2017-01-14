4 matches to watch | Rangers start again as Reds collide at Old Trafford

Related News

Manchester United v Liverpool @5pm @Old Trafford on Jan.15

There is quite no derby like the one between Manchester United and Liverpool as both the Red Devils and the Reds have the most glittering trophy cabinets in England even though the Reds have not won the league for 27 years.

Jose Mourinho’s United have momentum while Jurgen Klopp’s team seems to have stalled a bit – no goals in their last two matches but Klopp has Philippe Coutinho back in the team though Sadio Mane will be missed.

If United beat Liverpool on Sunday, they will be buoyed to believe that they can still compete for the league title but if Liverpool win, despite all the constraints then they will be credible contenders for the EPL title.

Mourinho has said the two sides can create a spectacle on Sunday and we can’t wait.

Current Form

Man. Utd [W-W-W-W-W]; Liverpool [L-D-D-W-W-]

Head to Head

17/10/16 PRL Liverpool 0 – 0 Man. Utd

17/03/16 UEL Man. Utd 1 – 1 Liverpool

10/03/16 UEL Liverpool 2 – 0 Man. Utd

17/01/16 PRL Liverpool 0 – 1 Man. Utd

12/09/15 PRL Man. Utd 3 – 1 Liverpool

Prediction: Man. United 2-1 Liverpool

Sevilla v Real Madrid @8:45pm @Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán on Jan.15

After breaking Barcelona’s 39-match unbeaten record on Thursday against Sevilla, Los Blancos will be bringing on the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric to gain all three points as they pursue the league title.

The confidence of coming back from being 3-1 down to draw 3-3 would have created a bustling atmosphere with Zinedine Zidane and his team while Sevilla could see some confidence eroded.

Definitely, it would be another tough match with Jorge Sampaoli setting up his side to dent the league leaders.

Current Form

Sevilla [D-W-L-W-W]; Real Madrid [D-W-W-W-W]

Head to Head

12/01/17 CDR Sevilla 3 – 3 Real Madrid

04/01/17 CDR Real Madrid 3 – 0 Sevilla

09/08/16 USC Real Madrid 3 – 2 Sevilla

20/03/16 PRD Real Madrid 4 – 0 Sevilla

08/11/15 PRD Sevilla 3 – 2 Real Madrid

Prediction: Sevilla 2-3 Real Madrid

Fiorentina v Juventus @8:45pm @Artemio Franchi on Jan.15

There are just a few teams that can stop Juventus on their way to annexing a sixth consecutive Serie A title though Paolo Sousa would beg to disagree as he seeks to prove he has a team as good as the defending champions have.

Massimiliano Allegi can pick Leonardo Bonucci, who is fit again after four weeks while Sousa welcomes back Gonzalo Rodriguez and fellow defensive stalwart Davide Astori.

But it continues to look like Juventus have a better 22 than all the other sides, which ensures that their game plan and performance is not overtly affected by players’ absences.

This looks like an away win for the league leaders.

Current Form

Fiorentina [D-D-L-L-W]; Juventus [W-L-W-W-W]

Head to Head

20/08/16 SEA Juventus 2 – 1 Fiorentina

24/04/16 SEA Fiorentina 1 – 2 Juventus

13/12/15 SEA Juventus 3 – 1 Fiorentina

29/04/15 SEA Juventus 3 – 2 Fiorentina

07/04/15 COI Fiorentina 0 – 3 Juventus

Prediction: Fiorentina 1-2 Juventus

Enugu Rangers v Abia Warriors @4pm @Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium on Jan.15

Rangers finished the last NPFL season as champions with a 15-point difference to their neighbours, Abia Warriors who finished in 13th place. Rangers’ coach, Imama Amakapabo believes holding together the core of the team that won the league stands the Flying Antelopes in great nick to defend the title successfully.

Abia Warriors stealthily signed Super Eagles midfielder, Paul Onobi, who was a free agent while holding on to former Golden Eaglets’ forward, Stanley Okoro.

Rangers [W-W-W-L-W]; Abia Warriors [W-D-W-W-D]

Head to Head

08/07/16 NPF Enugu Rangers 2 – 1 Abia Warriors

13/03/16 NPF Abia Warriors 2 – 2 Enugu Rangers

04/10/15 NPF Abia Warriors 3 – 3 Enugu Rangers

17/06/15 NPF Enugu Rangers 1 – 0 Abia Warriors

24/09/14 NPF Abia Warriors 0 – 0 Enugu Rangers

Prediction: Rangers 2-0 Abia Warriors