Charity Cup: FC Ifeanyi Ubah defeat Enugu Rangers

Related News

FC Ifeanyi Ubah are the winners of the 2017 Charity Cup after they defeated Enugu Rangers at the National Stadium in Abuja on Wednesday.

The Anambra Warriors had the last smile in the Charity Cup contest that pitches the Federation Cup champions against the League winners.

Both teams fired blanks during the regular period.

The reigning Nigeria League champions caved in the ensuing kicks which ended 4-3 in favour of the Anambra warriors.

Wednesday’s defeat will be a wake-up call for Rangers who will fly the country’s flag in the CAF Champions League alongside second-placed Rivers United, while Federation Cup winners FC Ifeanyi Ubah and League third place finishers, Wikki Tourists, will campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Rangers are to start their title defence of the League this weekend against Oriental rivals, Abia Warriors, while FC Ifeanyi Ubah have a tough opening day fixture against Kano Pillars at the Sani Abacha stadium in Kano.