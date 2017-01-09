FIFA commiserates with Nigeria over slain Ex-Flying Eagles star

Related News

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has written to NFF President Amaju Pinnick to commiserate with Nigeria over the killing of former youth international Douglas Uzama.

In a letter dated January 6 and personally signed by him, the FIFA head wrote: “I would like to express my deepest sympathy on hearing the news of the tragic passing of Nigerian youth international Douglas Uzama.

“On behalf of FIFA and the worldwide family of football, please allow me to extend my deepest condolences to the football community of Nigeria, and most importantly, to his family, friends and loved ones.

“We hope that, in some way, our words of support may help bring a little bit of peace and solace in this time of sadness.”

Former U17 and U20 international player Uzama, who was on the books of Gombe United FC, was murdered by unknown persons in Benin City, Edo State on Thursday, December 29, 2016.

The NFF has already called on the Nigeria Police to intensify the search for his killers in order to bring them to justice.