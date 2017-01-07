FA Cup: Musa nets twice as Ndidi makes winning debut for Leicester City

Related News

Ahmed Musa put up a heroic show for Leicester City on Saturday as he came off the bench to score twice as the Foxes worked from behind to beat Everton 2-1 in the FA Cup third round.

The fleet-footed Nigerian came on in the 35th minute to score twice, after Romelu Lukaku had given Everton the lead.

The game also afforded new signing Wilfred Ndidi a winning debut as the Nigerian midfielder started and played all through for his new club in Saturday’s FA Cup clash.

In other fixtures, Odion Ighalo’s Watford recorded a 2-0 win over Burton Albion, but the Nigerian striker fired blank in that tie.

Also there was plenty to celebrate for another Nigerian in Carl Ikeme as his club Wolverhampton shocked Stoke City 2-0. The Nigerian goalkeeper was fantastic as he kept a clean sheet.

Elsewhere, it was a historic day for Manchester United’s captain, Wayne Rooney, as he equaled the club’s all-time goal scoring record of 249 goals set by Bobby Charlton in the 4-0 FA Cup third round win against Reading at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils scored twice on each half with Rooney opening the goals account, Anthony Martial grabbing the second and Marcus Rashford wrapping it all up with a brace.

Manchester United are the defending champions of the FA Cup in England.