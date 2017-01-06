Charity Cup: Rangers to face FC Ifeanyi Ubah

The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, has announced January 11 for the Charity Cup game between league champions, Rangers International of Enugu, and Federation Cup holders, FC IfeanyiUbah.
The game, which traditionally serves as the curtain-raiser for the season, takes place in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. The 2016/17 Nigeria Premier League season kicks off three days later across the country.
This year’s Charity Cup pitches a Rangers side that were crowned champions of the Nigeria League, after a 32-year wait, against FC Ifeanyi Ubah whose Federation Cup success is their first piece of silverware as a club.
After Wednesday’s Charity Cup game, Rangers are to start their League title defence with a derby clash against Abia Warriors while FC Ifeanyi Ubah have a tough opening day fixture away to Kano Pillars
Rangers will also fly Nigeria’s flag alongside Rivers United in the CAF Champions League while the big-spending Anambra Warriors and third-placed Wikki Tourists of Bauchi will compete in the Confederations Cup.