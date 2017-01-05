BREAKING: Mahrez emerges African player of the year

Algerian Super star Riyad Mahrez has been voted as the African Player of the Year at the 25th edition of the Glo-CAF Awards held Thursday night in Abuja.
Mahrez dethroned Pierre-Emerick AUBAMEYANG who won the last edition but finished as runners up this year.
Sadio Mane finished in third place.
