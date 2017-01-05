Aisha Falode inaugurated board chair of Nigeria Women Football League

Related News

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, has charged the newly –inaugurated board of the Nigeria Women Football League to work with passion and commitment to lift the women’s league to a new pedestal.

Speaking at the new board’s inauguration at the NFF Secretariat, Abuja, on Thursday, Pinnick poured encomiums on the board’s independent chairman, Aisha Falode, and the other members, and expressed faith in their ability to lift the game to a new level.

“I am aware of the prowess of Falode in marketing, and what she can bring to the League to develop it. I also know that most of the members are well connected and could bring a new lease of life to the women’s League. They are all seasoned, passionate and capable.”

Falode, a member of the CAF Media Committee and CAF Match Commissioner, said it was a great honour for herself and other members to be called upon to serve.

“The reactions since we were appointed indicate that we are condemned to perform, to work hard and to achieve results. The past Boards of the women’s League did their best, but there is a lot of room for improvement.

“We will look at the structure and the issue of players’ welfare and we are committed to running a women’s League that is functional, compact and competitive. What we saw at the 10th Women Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon confirmed that the gap between the so –called big teams and the so –called small teams in African women football has narrowed significantly.

“It is our responsibility to run a women’s League that will turn things around and we will give it our best shot. In truth, times are hard, but tough times also have a way of bringing the best out of people, in terms of innovation.”

Pinnick was joined at the inauguration by NFF General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi; Ibrahim Gusau; Felix Anyansi-Agwu (NFF Executive Committee members); Emmanuel Ikpeme (Deputy General Secretary); Bitrus Bewarang (Technical Director) and Bola Oyeyode (Director of Competitions).