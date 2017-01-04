Nigeria’s Dele Alli scores twice to sink Chelsea

Related News

High-flying Premier League table-toppers, Chelsea, were brought down to earth Wednesday night as they were handed a 2-0 defeat by their London rivals, Tottenham Hotspurs.

Anglo-Nigerian, Dele Alli, was the tormentor-in-chief for the Blues as he scored the two goals that effectively ended the perfect run by Antonio Conte’s men.

Ali scored in the 45th and 54th minute of the encounter which went down at the White Hart Lane with Christian Eriksen supplying the assist for both goals.

It is the third successive game that Dele Alli will be scoring two goals have done so against Watford and Southampton.

It is also the third time Chelsea will be losing a game in the League this season but they remain on top with 49 points from 20 games, five more than second placed Liverpool.

Spurs on their part have moved to third spot with 42 points also from 20 games.