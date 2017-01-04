Rohr keen to prove point with Nigeria

Related News

Super Eagles Technical Adviser Gernort Rohr has declared that he is keen to prove a point with the Nigeria national team.

Rohr who has won all his three matches in charge of the Super Eagles said he will be glad to make history with the three-time African champions and also make a name for himself.

Reeling with so much confidence during an interactive session with journalists on Tuesday at the Teslim Balogun stadium in Lagos, Rohr said he is quite positive that Nigeria will qualify for the Russia 2018 World Cup ahead of fierce rivals Cameroon and Algeria.

The Eagles are billed to face Cameroon in the next round of games in the World Cup qualifiers and despite the records favouring the Indomitable Lions, Rohr insists the Eagles will cage their opponents.

“Before the game against Zambia, the talk was that Nigeria had never won in Zambia but we went there and won.

“I am here to make history and I am confident we will beat them in Uyo, I am convinced of that because we have a better team.

“Cameroon have a good team too, we will see them in AFCON but some of their players are not going to Gabon. And I hope in Uyo, with our 12th man, which is the fans, I am sure we will win the game.

“It will be difficult, just like against Algeria and Zambia. But we have the players to do it.

On the Super Eagles job being his biggest challenge, Rohr said he has a tough skin to weather every odd that comes his way and in this case he would not relent on qualifying Nigeria for Russia 2018

“I had challenges in Nice and Bordeaux and also in some of the countries I handled. But I am really happy to have this challenge (handling the Super Eagles). It is a big challenge and going to the World Cup is the highest level for all the players and coaches,” Rohr said.

The Super Eagles Technical Adviser is expected to soon jet out to Gabon for the Africa Cup of Nations where he will be working as a pundit and also monitoring Nigeria’s opponent in the World Cup qualifying series, Algeria and Cameroon.

Nigeria currently leads her World Cup qualifying group.