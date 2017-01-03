Nigeria’s Iwobi nominated for Arsenal Player of the Month Award

Related News

The sterling performances posted by Nigeria international, Alex Iwobi, has earned him a nomination for the Arsenal Player of the Month award for December.

Despite some rough patches in December, Arsenal ended 2016 on a high and Iwobi emerged one of the five strong contenders for the latest Vitality Player of the Month award.

The other four players on the five man shortlist include Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez, Theo Walcott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Arsenal started December with back-to-back victories against West Ham United and Basel, before bouncing back from two Premier League defeats with hard-fought victories over West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace.

Iwobi was on target for the first two December matches, and his goal scoring form continued to the end of the month when he scored his first headed goal in his side’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on New Year day.

Fans across the world are expected to cast their votes for whom they feel deserves the award from the five players shortlisted.

Already, Iwobi has also been nominated in Youth Player of the Year Category at this week’s Glo-CAF Award.

The Arsenal star will contend with Eric Ayiah and Sandra Ansah, both from Ghana, Franck Jessie of Cote d’Ivoire, and Sikiki Maiga from Mali.