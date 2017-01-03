Leicester City confirm 5-year deal for Nigeria’s Ndidi

Related News

Reigning English Premier Champions, Leicester City, have finally confirmed that an agreement has been reached between them and KRC Genk for the permanent transfer of Wilfred Ndidi.

A statement on the Foxes’ official website on Tuesday, said Ndidi had passed his medical and would sign a five-year deal.

“The Nigerian international midfielder, 20, has agreed personal terms, undergone a medical and will sign a contract to June 2022 once a work permit has officially been granted,” the club stated.

Ndidi will wear City’s no.25 shirt as he joins his compatriot Ahmed Musa at the Kings Power Stadium.

It is understood that the Foxes beat off considerable competition to secure Ndidi’s signature.

The tall, combative central midfielder on a host of admirers across Europe for his performances both in the Belgian Pro League and in the UEFA Europa League, where he helped Genk progress to this season’s knockout stages as Group F winners.

Ndidi, who was listed in PREMIUM TIMES’ compilation of Nigerian players primed for January moves, started his career with Nathaniel Boys Academy before joining Genk.

At the international level, Ndidi represented Nigeria at the Under-17 and Under-20 levels and has now played his way into the Super Eagles proper.

Ndidi is expected to complete the formalities of his move to Leicester City later this week.