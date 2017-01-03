Amuneke eyes coaching job at Egyptian club, Zamalek

Related News

Former Super Eagles star, Emmanuel Amuneke, has officially asked to take charge of his former club, Zamalek, the Egyptian club’s chairman, Mortada Mansour, has revealed.

Amuneke, who led the Nigeria U-17 team, the Golden Eaglets, to conquer the world in 2015, was not too lucky with the Flying Eagles team (Nigeria U-20 side) as they failed in their bid to qualify for the African Championships. By extension, they will miss out of the Youth World Cup.

Regardless of that setback which many attributed largely to administrational lapses by the Nigeria Football Federation, Amuneke is eager to prove his mettle outside the shores of Nigeria and his former club, Zamalek, is his first point of call.

“Amuneke contacted us officially asking to take charge of the team, but we are still discussing the matter,” Mansour told ON Sport TV channel.

The present Zamalek coach, Mohamed Helmi, who took the post only a few weeks ago, came under fire recently after losing the Cairo derby 2-0 against rivals Ahly in the last match-day of the Egyptian Premier League’s first round.

Mansour said recently he would meet with Helmi to decide his future with the club, naming three foreign candidates in the event the coach decides to leave.

The club’s president named former Wadi Degla coach, Patrice Carteron, of France, Romanian coach, Marius Sumudica and Portuguese Jose Romao as potential candidates, before Amuneke reached out.

Amuneke, 46, would be hoping to tow the path of some his national teammates like Daniel Amokachi and Sunday Oliseh who are handling clubsides outside Nigeria.

While Amokachi is in Finland, Oliseh recently took charge at a second-tier club in Holland.

As a player, Amuneke enjoys a legendary status as he is widely regarded as one of Zamalek’s best ever foreign players.

The former Nigeria international, who joined Zamalek in 1991 from the then Julius Berger, was a key factor in guiding the Cairo team to victory in two domestic league titles before departing in 1994 for Portuguese side Sporting CP.

Amuneke also played for Barcelona, Albacete, Busan I’Cons and Al-Wahadat before retiring in 2004.