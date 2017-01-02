Transfer: Mikel tops list of Nigerian players set for January move

Related News

The January transfer window is already open and players are already making moves from one club to the other.

Nigerian players will equally be in the mix to make moves to new clubs or reunite with the former teams they exited for varying reasons.

PREMIUM TIMES examines some players that look destined for January moves with Chelsea outcast Mikel Obi obviously leading the cast.

Mikel Obi (Chelsea):

After over a decade at London club, Chelsea, Super Eagles skipper Mikel Obi is bracing up for a fresh challenge elsewhere with the winter transfer window now open for business.

The 29-year-old has been frozen out of action for Chelsea this season having just featured twice for the Blues’ during their pre-season tour in Austria.

For many, Mikel’s choice to join the Nigerian Olympics squad whom he helped win bronze at Rio 2016 affected his chances at Chelsea with Italian Manager Antonio Conte.

Mikel has 13 major honours to his name; including two Premier League titles, four FA Cups, one UEFA Champions League title, one UEFA Europa League, Olympic Bronze medal and one AFCON title. He has been linked with moves to several teams.

At the moment, Valencia in Spain looks the most likely destination for Mikel as reports suggest that a deal is almost sorted out for the Nigeria international.

Gbolahan Salami (Kuopion Palloseura):

From Warri Wolves to Finland, Salami was able to prove himself as a lethal forward; scoring 14 goals in the Finnish top division.

The Nigeria international is, however, keen to export his trade to other recognised leagues to among other things play his way back to the Super Eagles.

At the moment, it is understood that Salami is attracting interest from Germany and Turkey where a handful of Nigerians players in the national team are also playing.

Wilfred Ndidi (KRC Genk):

Already dubbed as one of the worst kept secrets in football, the Nigerian international is set for a January move to the EPL where reigning champions are believed to have wrapped up a deal for the action-packed midfielder.

The Foxes have agreed a £15 million fee for Ndidi, who can play in central defence, right-back and in midfield and his unveiling should be sooner rather later.

Efe Ambrose (Celtic):

If there is one player that has been counting down to January, it should be Nigerian defender Efe Ambrose who has been going through a nightmare at Celtic in recent times.

Formerly seen as one of the top guns under former boss Neil Lennon, Ambrose with his well-documented costly errors is now a laughing stock and has been reduced to a training material with no appearances whatsoever for his team.

Ambrose, who joined Celtic from Israeli club Ashdod in 2012, could now be heading to the Championship in England or Marseille among other rumoured destinations.

Emmanuel Emenike

There are strong indications that Emenike will be returning to Russia where Capital-based clubs, Spartak and Lokomotiv Moscow, are believed to be interested in at least a loan deal.

The former Nigeria international is not particularly having it rosy at his Turkish club and is favourably disposed to going to Russia where he enjoys better followership among the fans.

Chisom Egbuchulam

After emerging as one of the top performers in the Nigeria domestic league last season, it is expected that the Enugu Rangers star would sign for a foreign club this January.

A move to Tunisian giants, Etoile du Sahel, in January is a huge possibility even though discussions are currently on hold due to monetary disagreements between Rangers and the Tunisian club.