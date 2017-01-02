Top Five Goals: Kanu makes Wenger’s list

Related News

Several years after leaving Arsenal, the exploits of former Nigeria Captain, Nwankwo Kanu, at the London club is still very fresh.

Arsenal Coach Arsene Wenger included Kanu’s goal against Chelsea in 1999 among his five best goals of all time.

Following the Scorpion Kick by Olivier Giroud on New Year’s day, Wenger was put on the spot to name his top five goals at Arsenal and while the French gaffer admitted that he has seen a lot of beautiful goals as Arsenal coach, Kanu’s goal against Chelsea was one of those that easily came to mind.

The French manager also listed Dennis Bergkamp’s goals against Leicester City and Newcastle (1997, 2002 respectively) and Thierry Henry’s solo goal against Real Madrid in the 2006 UEFA Champions League, as part of the best five goals he has witnessed as Arsenal manager.

“I remember Bergkamp, Henry… these special goals, you know. Bergkamp at Leicester, at Newcastle. Thierry Henry against Real Madrid, against Liverpool – these kind of goals. Kanu at Chelsea! It’s difficult for me not to forget goals in 20 years, when you score about 70/80 per year. By 20 [years] makes 1,600 goals – it’s difficult in a second to get the best five.” Wenger stated on Arsenal’s official website

Over 15 years ago, Arsenal were two goals down against Chelsea and with 15 minutes left before Kanu scored two quick goals to make it 2-2.

And on the stroke of 90 minutes, close to the corner flag, Kanu whipped in a right-foot curler into to the roof of the net to complete a remarkable 3-2 comeback win for Arsenal.