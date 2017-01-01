EPL: Iwobi scores as Arsenal secure New Year victory

Related News

Nigeria international, Alex Iwobi, started 2017 with a bang as he scored one of the goals in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

A spectacular scorpion kick from Olivier Giroud had put Arsenal ahead at the break before Iwobi opened his New Year with a goal after heading home a deflection in the area to extend the Gunner’s lead.

The 20-year-old, who was in the starting line up, played for 77 minutes before he made way for Alex Oxalade-Chamberlain

Sunday’s goal is the second league goal for Iwobi this season as the Gunners have moved to third spot behind Chelsea and Liverpool.

Already, Iwobi has been nominated in Youth Player of the Year Category at this week’s Glo-CAF Award.

The Arsenal star will contend with Eric Ayiah and Sandra Ansah both from Ghana, Franck Jessie of Cote d’Ivoire and Sikiki Maiga from Mali.

After suffering an injury setback early this season, Iwobi seems to have continued from where he left last season.

Meanwhile, in the other New Year day EPL clash, there was nothing to cheer for Nigeria’s Odion Ighalo whose Watford team were whipped 1-4 at home by Tottenham Hotspur.