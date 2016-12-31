EPL: Victor Moses, Musa end 2016 with victory

Related News

The Nigeria duo of Victor Moses and Ahmed Musa were in the winning teams on Saturday as English Premier League games were played on the final day of 2016.

Though Musa was inactive in the game involving Leicester City, the Foxes were able to grind out a 1-0 win over West Ham United at the Kings Power Stadium.

Islam Slimani’s first half header was enough to earn maximum points for the Foxes who now 20 points half way into the season.

At Stamford Bridge, Moses was in the thick of action from start to finish as Chelsea romped to their 13th consecutive league win over Stoke City.

It was a tough match for the Blues who conceded two goals in 19 second half minutes but they scored four to finish 2016 in exhilarating fashion.

Chelsea are top of the league and are enjoying a nine-point gap ahead of the chasing pack.

Elsewhere, it wasn’t a sweet ending for Victor Anichebe and his Sunderland teammates who were whipped 4-1 by Burnley at the Turf Moor.

Anichebe played in the first half but was substituted on resumption of the second 45 minutes.

With the defeat, the Black Cats remain in third from the bottom with 14 points from 19 games.

Results

Burnley 4 – 1 Sunderland

Chelsea 4 – 2 Stoke City

Leicester City 1 – 0 West Ham United

Manchester United 2 – 1 Middlesbrough

Southampton 1 – 2 West Bromwich Albion

Swansea City 0 – 3 AFC Bournemouth