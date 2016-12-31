4 EPL matches to watch | Klopp eager for City victory as Chelsea chase Arsenal’s record

Liverpool vs. Man. City @Anfield @6:30pm on Dec.31
The heavyweight contest of the weekend where title credentials would be thoroughly scrutinised. A slip up from either team could mean more distance to league leaders, Chelsea, going into the second half of the season. Jurgen Klopp would likely field the same XI that started against Stoke last Tuesday while Sergio Aguero should come in to strengthen Pep Guardiola’s team. These two managers were contenders in Germany on uneven terms but the Reds will be competing against the Citizens on a level playing field.
Current Form: Liverpool [W-W-W-D-L]; Man. City [WW-W-L-D]
Head to head
02/03/16 PRL Liverpool 3 – 0 Man. City
28/02/16 LEC Liverpool 1 – 1 Man. City
21/11/15 PRL Man. City 1 – 4 Liverpool
01/03/15 PRL Liverpool 2 – 1 Man. City
25/08/14 PRL Man. City 3 – 1 Liverpool
Prediction: Liverpool 2 – 1 Man. City
Chelsea vs. Stoke City @Stamford Bridge @4pm on Dec. 31
Can Chelsea beat Stoke City for a 13th consecutive league win and equal Arsenal’s record? It looks like that but Mark Hughes has said the Potters could be the team to stop the Blues’ run. Diego Costa and N’Golo Kante should return to the starting XI, though Pedro is suspended. If Antonio Conte can lead his team to another win then they will be going to Tottenham next week looking to set another record.
Current Form: Chelsea [W-W-W-W-W]; Stoke [L-D-D-L-W]
Head to head
05/03/16 PRL Chelsea 1 – 1 Stoke City
07/11/15 PRL Stoke City 1 – 0 Chelsea
27/10/15 LEC Stoke City 1 – 1 Chelsea
04/04/15 PRL Chelsea 2 – 1 Stoke City
22/12/14 PRL Stoke City 0 – 2 Chelsea
Prediction: Chelsea 3-0 Stoke City
Man. Utd vs. Middlesbrough @Old Trafford @4pm on Dec.31
Jose Mourinho comes up against a former accomplice in Aitor Karanka, who will lead Middlesbrough to the Theatre of Dreams. Manchester United have definitely hit their stride and this looks like a sure banker win for Mourinho but Karanka’s team has already proven some pundits wrong this season. Jose’s man must be professional and clinical because they will not have many scoring chances.
Current Form: Man. United [W-W-W-W-W]; Middlesbrough [L-W-L-L-W]
Head to head
28/10/15 LEC Man. United 0 – 0 Middlesbrough
02/05/09 PRL Middlesbrough 0 – 2 Man. United
29/12/08 PRL Man. United 1 – 0 Middlesbrough
23/09/08 LEC Man. United 3 – 1 Middlesbrough
06/04/08 PRL Middlesbrough 2 – 2 Man. United
Prediction: Man. United 3-0 Middlesbrough
Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace @Emirates @5pm on Jan.1
Arsene Wenger kicks off the New Year, needing a win against Sam Allardyce and his Eagles. Allardyce’s direct way of playing has often times upset the rhythm of Wenger’s teams in the past and the new manager would be looking for another positive result after taking the reins from Alan Pardew. Wenger would be pondering whether to start Olivier Giroud or restore Alexis Sanchez while Allardyce would surely have taken Christian Benteke off penalty duties. So who would win the first London derby of 2017?
Current Form: Arsenal [W-L-L-W-W]; Palace [D-L-L-D-W]
Head to head
17/04/16 PRL Arsenal 1 – 1 Palace
16/08/15 PRL Palace 1 – 2 Arsenal
21/02/15 PRL Palace 1 – 2 Arsenal
16/08/14 PRL Arsenal 2 – 1 Palace
02/02/14 PRL Arsenal 2 – 0 Palace
Prediction: Arsenal 3 – 1 Palace