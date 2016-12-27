Oliseh gets new coaching job in Holland

Related News

A former Super Eagles Coach and Captain, Sunday Oliseh, has gotten a new job in the Netherlands.

Oliseh, who 10 months ago resigned from his position as the head coach of the Nigeria national team, has now been appointed as head coach of the Dutch second tier club, Fortuna Sittard.

Oliseh who is no stranger in Holland having starred for Dutch giants Ajax from 1997 to 1999 complained of not getting a conducive environment while in charge of the super eagles

Fortuna Sittard have already confirmed Oliseh’s appointment on their website.

The Nigerian coach has been handed an 18-month contract with an option to extend for another season.

Oliseh 42, will take charge of training at Fortuna Sittard for the first time on January 2.

The club’s Turkish owner, Isitan Gün, said he was ‘very happy’ to be able to bring a figure like Oliseh to handle his team “With Sunday Oliseh, we signed a young and ambitious coach with vision, one players look up to,” Gün said.

“We were looking for someone who plays attractive football combining it with the will to win. We think Sunday is the right one for this job,” Gun added.

Oliseh, who also played for Juventus and Borussia Dortmund during his club career, earned 63 caps for Nigeria.

He helped his country win the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations and Olympic gold in 1996.

Before taking on the role of head coach with Nigeria, Oliseh had previously coached Belgian lower tier side Verviétois.