EPL: Iheanacho scores as Manchester City crush Hull

Goals from Yaya Toure and Kelechi Iheanacho and an own goal by Curtis Davis gave Manchester City a 3-0 win over Hull City in the final Boxing Day clash in the English Premier League on Monday.

Pep Guardiola’s side failed to break the deadlock until the 72nd minute, when Toure converted from the spot, and Iheanacho scored later. Davis’ last minute own goal completed the score to further ease the pressure on City.

Iheanacho was left on the bench for the umpteenth time on Monday despite the absence of Sergio Aguero who has now completed his four-match ban.

The Nigerian youngster however proved his worth with his well taken goal against the Tigers.

Already, Iheanacho has been shortlisted as one of the nominees in the Most Promising Talent category for the forthcoming CAF Awards.

The winners of the awards will be decided by votes from the CAF Technical & Development, Media Committees and a panel of 20 experts (Journalists, TV consultants) except Fair Play, Legend and Platinum awards, which are not subject to votes.