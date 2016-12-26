EPL: Victor Moses, Iwobi enjoy Boxing Day Victories

Related News

The Super Eagles duo of Victor Moses and Alex Iwobi were on the winning sides in the Boxing Day Premier League games played on Monday.

It was however not the same for Ahmed Musa and Victor Anichebe whose teams were beaten while Odion Ighalo’s team could only force a draw at home against Crystal Palace.

At Stamford Bridge, though Chelsea were missing two of their best performers, Pedro and Eden Hazard stood up with the three goals – one in the first half and two in the second – to lead the Blues to a 12th straight victory in the English Premier League , a record for the London club.

Iwobi was also in the Gunners’ team as Olivier Giroud struck a late winner on his first start of the season as Arsenal dug deep to secure a slim 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion on Boxing day at the Emirates stadium.

Elsewhere it was all gloom for Ahmed Musa as Kevin Mirallas and Romelu Lukaku both scored as Everton piled the misery on Claudio Ranieri and Leicester City to win 2-0 at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League on Boxing Day.

It was a game Everton dominated and thoroughly deserved to win as Leicester showed very little or no real intent to win.

At the Old Trafford, Anichebe huffed and puffed with Sunderland, but the Black Cats were beaten 3-1 by Manchester United.