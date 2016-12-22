Premier League: Crystal Palace sack Alan Pardew

Related News

English Premier League club, Crystal Palace F.C., have asked Alan Pardew to step down as Manager of the Club.

The club, which is sitting 17th on the league table, has had a bad run this season, under Pardew’s leadership.

Club Chairman Steve Parish said, “I would like to put on record our sincere gratitude for the tremendous service Alan has given us, both in his time here as manager and previously as a player.

“Following a fantastic second half of 2014/15, the 2015/16 season culminated in only narrowly missing out on winning the FA cup as well as securing our Premier League place for a record breaking fourth time. During his tenure Alan’s hard work and dedication were without question, he has improved so many areas of the Club and we wish him the very best for the future.”

“With games now coming thick and fast over the holiday period the Club are hoping to put someone in place as quickly as possible but have nothing to say about a replacement at this time.”

The Club has not announced his successor.

In a reaction posted on the club’s website, Pardew thanked the club and fans for all the support he got while in charge.

“Personally I have a lot of good feelings for this football Club and am sad that my time there has ended.

“I feel that I have a special bond with the club and hope that hasn’t been affected, I wish everybody associated with the Club the best of luck in the future including of course the fans who have been magnificent,” he said.