Super Falcons’ captain joins another Swedish club

The Captain of the Nigeria women’s team to the last African Women’s Nations Cup, Rita Chikwelu, has joined another club in Sweden.

Swedish women top division outfit, Kristianstad DFF, confirmed the signing of the Nigerian international on a two-year deal on Wednesday

Chikwelu, who was an integral part of the Falcons squad that conquered Africa in Cameroon few weeks ago, was formerly playing for another Swedish side Umea IK.

Kristianstad in an official statement on its website wrote: “We are very pleased that we reached an agreement with Rita. Rita has been one of Damallsvenskans best midfielders in recent years and has also been the captain of her former teams.

“There have been many clubs that have showed interest for Rita’s signature but Rita chose KDFF, which we are very happy and pleased.”

The 28-year old star who was in Finland for three seasons, starring for Pietarsaari and TPS Turku has played 140 matches in the Swedish women League, and so she heads to her new side with a wealth of experience that will strengthen Kristianstad’s midfield.