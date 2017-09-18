Rooney gets two-year driving ban

Related News

Former England captain, Wayne Rooney, has bagged a two-year driving ban and has also been ordered to perform 100 hours of unpaid community work after pleading guilty to drink-driving charges in court on Monday.

The Everton striker apologised for his unpardonable behaviour following his sentencing by a court in northern England for being nearly three times over the drink-drive limit while his pregnant wife and their three sons were on holiday.

Stockport Magistrates’ Court was told a breathalyzer test showed Rooney’s alcohol level was 104 micrograms in 100 millilitres of breath.

“Following today’s court hearing I want publicly to apologise for my unforgivable lack of judgment in driving while over the legal limit. It was completely wrong,” Rooney said in a statement.

“I have already said sorry to my family, my manager, and chairman and everyone at Everton FC. Now I want to apologize to all the fans and everyone else who has followed and supported me throughout my career.

“Of course I accept the sentence of the court and hope that I can make some amends through my community service.”

Rooney, England and Manchester United’s record goalscorer made a successful start to his second Everton spell following his return, scoring his first two Premier League appearances.

His form moved England manager Gareth Southgate to offer him an international recall, but he decided to call it off on his England career.

Rooney was back at Old Trafford on Sunday but he could not help Everton who were thrashed 4-0 by United.