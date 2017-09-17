EPL: Manchester United crush Everton with late goals

Related News

Three goals in the last seven minutes saw Manchester United secure a 4-0 win over Everton in the last Premier League game for the weekend.

The Red Devils started quite brightly as they took the lead inside the first four minutes through Antonio Valencia.

While the thinking was that the goals will soon start pouring in, it was never the case as Everton held on till the 83rd minute before they somehow capitulated against Jose Mourinho’s men.

Henrik Mkhitaryan got United’s second goal seven minutes before the end before Romelu Lukaku compounded the woes of his former team as he made it 3-0 for Manchester United with one minute left on the clock.

There was still more to come from United as Anthony Martial put the final nail in Everton’s coffin; scoring from the spot in stoppage time.

With the big win, United are tied on points and goals’ difference with Manchester City.

Both Manchester teams have scored 16 goals and conceded just twice this season.