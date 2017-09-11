2017 WAFU Cup: Nigeria beat Sierra Leone, qualify for group stage

Related News

The Super Eagles home-based team have progressed into the group stage of the 2017 WAFU Cup taking place in Ghana after they beat Sierra Leone 2-0 on Monday night in Cape Coast.

With the victory, Nigeria will now take on hosts Ghana in a Group A clash on Thursday before taking on Mali and Guinea who are the other teams in their group.

After a keen contest with the Leone Stars, Osas Okoro broke the deadlock; scoring in the 84th minute before debutant Peter Eneji sealed victory three minutes after.

The Leone Stars started the game on the front foot but were denied by the heroics of Eagles goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa.

Ezenwa made a couple of saves on Monday night to deny the hard fighting Sierra Leonean team.