NPFLFinalDay17 LIVE UPDATES: Plateau United, MFM seek to be Nigerian champions

History will be made either in Jos or in Maiduguri this Saturday where two surprising teams, Plateau United or MFM FC could emerge as champions of the Nigeria Professional Football League for the 2016/17 season.

It has been a remarkable year for both teams who are gunning for their first ever league title.

While Plateau United are playing in front of their fans in Jos, the task is a bit harder for the Olukoya Boys who are several miles away in Maiduguri to face El-Kanemi Warriors.

PREMIUM TIMES will serve you live updates from both ends as we eagerly await who will be the new champions in Nigeria’s Premier League.

We shall also keep you up to speed on what unfolds in other centers as the battle to avoid relegation is also going to the wire.

Game underway in Jos and Maiduguri but still goalless

We have the first goal in the NPFL final games and it is coming from Calabar where Enyimba have taken a 1-0 lead over Kastina United. Stephen Chukwude’s thunderous header off a Dimgba corner gives the hosts the lead.

CHANCE: Peter Eneji tries a shot but the Rangers keeper make a good save.

In Maiduguri we have a goal … El-kanemi takes the lead .. the job now harder for MFM FC

Ibrahim Babangida was the goal scorer for El-Kanemi he lashed home a loose ball in the box of MFM to put the Warriors ahead

Goal Alert! Rivers United take the lead in Umuahia against Abia Warriors Guy Keumian is the goal scorer for the Garden City team

Still goalless in Jos between Plateau United and Rangers, the host have the better chances but that has not count for now

Goal Alert in Gombe… Wikki Tourist take the lead courtesy of an own goal from Maurice Chigozie

Goal!!!! Anthony Okpotu puts Lobi Stars ahead in Nnewi, that is the 19th goal of the season for the striker popularly referred to as the Panther FC Ifeanyi Ubah 0-1 Lobi Stars

GOAL!!! Celebration in Jos as Plateau United take the lead Emeka Umeh puts the league leaders ahead. Kabiru Umar with the assist.

In Uyo, Akwa United are enjoying a 1-0 lead over Kano Pillars. Musa Newman scored from the penalty spot for the Promise Keepers…

El-Kanemi are dictating the pace of the game in Maiduguri, MFM FC have found it difficult so far to play their game

CHANCE… Waheed Adebayo tries a shot for MFM but it goes over the bar

Penalty to MFM FC after Adebayo Waheed was brought down inside the box

Okorom Stanley nets the ball ELKANEMI 1-1 MFM FC.