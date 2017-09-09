Afrobasket 2017: Nigeria’s D’Tigers start title defence with slim win

The Nigeria senior men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, got their Afrobasket 2017 campaign off to a winning start as they snatched a slim 78-77 victory over Ivory Coast on Friday night in Tunis, Tunisia.

The Nigeria men, who are the defending champions, hit the ground running as they took the first quarter 17 -11.

Though the Ivorians put up a better display in the 2nd quarter, D’Tigers still had the edge; winning 25-22.

However, in the 3rd quarter, D’Tigers did not come to the party as the Ivorians closed in; winning 11-17.

With scores virtually even, the fourth quarter was nail biting as the Ivorians gave the Nigerian team a run for their money; winning it 27-25

That nonetheless, it was D’Tigers that had the last laugh as the game ended 78-77.

The man of the match for Nigeria was captain Ike Diogu who contributed a massive 31 points on the night.

  • konzemac

    Congratulations Dtiger . Keep it up