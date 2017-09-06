2018 World Cup qualifiers: Zambia close gap on Nigeria

Related News

The race for qualification for the Russia 2018 World Cup has taken a new twist in Group B where the Super Eagles are placed.

Zambia with back-to-back wins over Algeria have closed the gap on Nigeria and now have a realistic chance of making it to Russia 2018.

The Chipolopolo of Zambia stunned Algeria by a lone goal in Constantine on Tuesday night to take their points tally to seven.

Pascal Daka got the all important goal for Zambia as they stay on in the chase for a ticket to next year’s World Cup.

The Super Eagles, who have 10 points, only need to defeat Zambia in the next round of games to qualify for Russia.