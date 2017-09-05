Player rating: How Super Eagles’ players fared against Indomitable Lions in Yaounde.

Related News

The Super Eagles on Monday in Yaoundé put up another good shift as they took yet another big step towards qualifying for the Russia 2018 World Cup.

Though the team could not secure a double over the Indomitable Lions, they nonetheless collectively put up a commendable show worthy of commendation, drawing 1-1 with their host to remain top of the group with 10 points from four matches.

PREMIUM TIMES rates how each Super Eagles player fared in Yaoundé.

Ikechukwu Ezenwa

The only home-based player in the team put up a good show as he made a couple of saves including the double in the 84th minute that denied Cameroon taking the lead.

What could have been a perfect day at the office was dented with the avoidable penalty kick conceded in the 75th minute. That said, Ezenwa deserves 7

Elderson Echiejile

What the left-back lacks in skills, he makes up with his experience. Still not as convincing as one would wish, the defender did his bit as the Cameroon team rarely explored his side of the pitch, Echiejile gets 6

Shehu Abdullahi

The right-back looked a little better than he was in Uyo. He was definitely above average on the night and made some important tackles and interception that earns him a 7.

William Troost-Ekong

Just like in Uyo, Ekong was rock solid at the back and his partnership with Leon Balogun has done well to boost his confidence.

Among other highlights, Ekong’s masterful tackle right inside his own box to deny Nsama in the 52nd minute earns him an 8.

Leon Balogun

There were fears about his fitness before the game, but none of that was visible as the dean of defence marshalled out the Lions even on their turf.

Though he earned a yellow card for a mistimed tackle, Balogun did an excellent job that sees him take the highest rating of 9

Wilfred Ndidi

Not particularly spectacular over the two legs, but he still got on with the job in the middle of the pack and earns a 6.

Ogenyi Onazi

The combative midfielder like always had all his body into the game though quite clumsy in some occasion. His total commitment perhaps endears him to the coach as some argue there are better choices on the bench. That said, the vice-captain gets a 7.

Mikel Obi

The captain was not as influential as he was in Uyo, but he still steadied things in the middle for Nigeria before he was replaced by his namesake, Mikel Agu. The skipper gets 7.

Victor Moses

Even though he had a better game in Uyo, Victor Moses was a handful for the Cameroon team as he continually wriggled his way through and created some chances for Nigeria. Moses was quite close to scoring on a few occasions; especially in the 67th minute when he hit the crossbar. The Chelsea man gets 8

Moses Simon

He got the solitary goal for the Eagles thanks to an assist by Ighalo. As usual, Simon’s speed troubled the Cameroonians and he did well enough to get a 7

Odion Ighalo

The physical presence of the China-based striker was quite threatening for the Cameron defence and aside from creating the opening for Moses Simon to score, he also had fair attempts at goal for himself. Ighalo gets 7

Subs

Mikel Agu

He continued from where Mikel Obi stopped. But among other things, the Turkey-based midfielder needs to blend better with his teammates. He gets a 6

Iheanacho, Etebo

They did not feature long enough to get a fair rating.