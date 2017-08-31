2018 World Cup Qualifiers: We are prepared to defeat Nigeria – Cameroon Coach

Related News

The Coach of the Cameroon national football team, Hugo Broos, is talking tough ahead of the World Cup qualifying matches against Nigeria.

While speaking with journalists on arrival in Uyo on Thursday, the Belgian coach said the Lions are in for business against the Super Eagles and they will be hunting for at least four points in the double header against Nigeria.

Broos noted that avoiding defeat in Friday’s game in Uyo against Nigeria is crucial for the Indomitable Lions to get their qualification for Russia 2018 back on track.

“We are targeting four points in the double-header,” Broos, who led the Indomitable Lions to win the AFCON in February in Gabon, began.

“It is an important game for us as a team, we know it’s going to be difficult, but we are prepared to beat Nigeria.

“We are under pressure to beat Nigeria as we are four points behind the leaders, so losing tomorrow will dent our aspiration of going to the World Cup.

“There will be a big fight tomorrow and quality and luck can give either side the maximum points.”

Nigeria, on six maximum points from their first two matches, will all but seal a place in Russia if they snap up the three points on offer on Friday evening.

Zambia and Algeria, the other two teams in the group, have one point each and clash at the Heroes National Stadium in Lusaka on Saturday.