Mbappe joins Neymar at PSG

Big spending French club, Paris Saint Germain, have pulled another massive transfer worth millions.

The latest acquisition for the billionaire club is French star, Kylian Mbappe who has been one of the hottest property in the summer transfer window.

Mbappe has now left Monaco for PSG where he will be teaming up with Brazilian superstar Neymar and a whole lot of other world class players.

The 18-year old is initially on loan to PSG but with the club having a compulsory purchase clause in the deal that means he will arrive on a permanent basis next summer.

At that time, he is expected to become the world’s second most expensive player, with the deal reported to be as much as €180 million.

“It is with great joy and pride that I join Paris Saint-Germain,” Mbappe said in a press release. For any young person from the Paris region, it is often a dream to wear the red and blue jersey and experience the unique atmosphere of the Parc des Princes.

PSG have already smashed the world transfer record this summer, having acquired Neymar from Barcelona for €222 million.

As a result of that deal, they could not also afford to sign Mbappe and stay within UEFA’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations, hence the move is simply a loan to begin with.

Real Madrid, Manchester City and even Arsenal at different times were all reported to be interested in signing Mbappe.