2018 World Cup Qualifiers: Cameroon Coach Lists 23 players to face Nigeria (FULL LIST)

The Coach of the indomitable Lions of Cameroon, Hugo Broos, has released a 23-man list made solely of foreign-based players to face the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Cameroon and Nigeria will be facing off in crucial World Cup qualifying games next week and the Lions’ coach is leaving nothing to chance.

The first leg of the crunch qualifying games is billed for the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday, September 1 and the second leg on September 4 in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

See the full list of 23 Cameroon players invited for the double header against Nigeria:

1. Ondoa Frabrice (FC Seville, Spain)

2. Goda Jules (AC Ajaccio, France)

3. Bokwe Georges (Mjondalen, Norway)

4. Ngadeu Ngadjui Michael (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic)

5. Teikeu Adolphe (Sochaux, France)

6. Mabouka Ernest (Maccabi Haifa, Israel)

7. Castelletto Jean Charles (Brest, France)

8. Leuko Serge (CD Lugo, Spain)

9. Fai Collins (Liège Standard, Belgium)

10. Banana Yaya (Panionios, Greece)

11. Nouhou Tolo (Seattle Sounders, USA)

12. Djoum Suitchuin Giles Arnaud (Hearts, Scotland)

13. Mandjeck Georges (Sparta Prague, Czech Republic)

14. Siani Sébastien (KV Oostende, Belgium)

15. Franck Zambo Anguissa (Marseille, France)

16. Choupo Moting (Stoke City, England)

17. Aboubakar Vincent (FC Porto, Portugal)

18. Moukandjo Benjamin (Jiansung, China)

19. Bassogog Christian (Henan Jianye, China)

20. Toko Ekambi Karl (FC Angers, France)

21. Nsame Jean Pierre (Young Boys, Switzerland)

22. Moumi Ngamaleu (Rheinorf, Austria)

23. Fabrice Olinga (Royal Mouscron, Belgium)