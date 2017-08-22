Barcelona drag Neymar to court

Related News

The last definitely has not been heard as far as the world record move of Neymar to Barcelona is concerned.

Barcelona on Tuesday revealed that they are suing their former player Neymar for 8.5 million euros (about N3.8 billion) over his world record move to Paris St-Germain.

The Brazil international made the 222 million euro (£200 million) move to the French club in August after buying out his contract.

Barcelona now want the Brazilian super star to return a renewal bonus he was paid when he signed a new five-year deal just nine months before forcing through the move.

“The club demands the player return the already paid sum as he has not completed his contract,” the club said in a statement.

“As well as the 8.5 million euro bonus, the club wants “an additional 10 per cent because of delayed payment”.

The statement continued: “The club also requests Paris St-Germain take on responsibility for the payment of these fees if the player cannot do so himself.”

The lawsuit was submitted on August 11 to the Labour Tribunal in Barcelona.

Following the transfer, Barcelona announced the club was withholding a further 26 million euro (£23 million) loyalty bonus from the player.

On Sunday, Neymar launched a scathing attack at Barcelona club directors; suggesting they were square pegs in round holes.

“I spent four beautiful years there and parted happy,” said the 25-year-old. “But with [the board], no.

“For me, they are not the people who should be there, for the direction of Barca. Barca deserve much better.”