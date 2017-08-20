LaLiga: Sergio Ramos sent off again as Real, Barcelona win

Related News

Sergio Ramos was sent off for the 19th time in the Spanish LaLiga on Sunday night.



The Real Madrid captain was sent off for a second yellow card in the 90th minute of the match against Deportivo La Coruna.



Before the red card, Real had scored three goals, by Gareth Bale, Casemiro and Toni Kroos; while Deportivo missed a penalty.



Cristiano Ronaldo was not listed as he continues to serve the suspension he got in the Spanish Super Cup.



Earlier, Barcelona defeated Real Betis 2-0.