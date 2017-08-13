CHAN Qualifiers: Benin Republic defeat Nigeria

Related News

Benin Republic secured a slim 1-0 win over Nigeria in the first leg CHAN qualifier played in Cotonou on Sunday evening.

CHAN Eagles’ Afeez Aremu committed a foul in the 89th minute. That gifted Benin Republic a late penalty which they converted to beat Nigeria by a lone goal in the first leg clash.

The Beninoise began the game stronger. But despite their early domination, they hardly created any real chances to hurt the Super Eagles B team.

As the Nigeria team settled into the game, they did try to hurt their host but it was fruitless as the first half ended in a barren draw.

Nigeria seized the initiative in the second half but they also failed to bury the chances they created.

While it was looking like the game will end in a stalemate, a foul in the 89th minute from Aremu who lost possession and in his bid to regain the ball, brought down a Benin player resulted in a penalty kick.

The Francophone country made the most of the late chance as CHAN Eagles skipper Ikechukwu Ezenwa was well beaten from the spot and the game ended 1-0 in favour of Benin Republic.

The CHAN Eagles will hope to turn the table in the second leg, which comes up next weekend in Kano.