CHAN Qualifiers: Benin Republic defeat Nigeria

CHAN Eagles

Benin Republic secured a slim 1-0 win over Nigeria in the first leg CHAN qualifier played in Cotonou on Sunday evening.

CHAN Eagles’ Afeez Aremu committed a foul in the 89th minute. That gifted Benin Republic a late penalty which they converted to beat Nigeria by a lone goal in the first leg clash.

The Beninoise began the game stronger. But despite their early domination, they hardly created any real chances to hurt the Super Eagles B team.

As the Nigeria team settled into the game, they did try to hurt their host but it was fruitless as the first half ended in a barren draw.

Nigeria seized the initiative in the second half but they also failed to bury the chances they created.

While it was looking like the game will end in a stalemate, a foul in the 89th minute from Aremu who lost possession and in his bid to regain the ball, brought down a Benin player resulted in a penalty kick.

The Francophone country made the most of the late chance as CHAN Eagles skipper Ikechukwu Ezenwa was well beaten from the spot and the game ended 1-0 in favour of Benin Republic.

The CHAN Eagles will hope to turn the table in the second leg, which comes up next weekend in Kano.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.