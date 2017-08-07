Gateway FC sacks coaching crew

Related News

The management of Gateway Football Club, owned by the Ogun State Government, has sacked the entire coaching crew of the team.

The team’s Media Officer, Rotimi Oduniyi, made this known in a statement on Monday.

He said the crew were relieved of their duties after they failed to meet the management’s earlier directive to garner six points out of their last three matches.

The management in the statement lamented that instead the team only struggled to secure three points, losing to Bayelsa United and Akwa Stars.

The team lost all its away matches in the Nigeria National League second stanza putting the club’s promotion ambition in jeopardy, the official said.

‘’The management had no other option than to step them aside and wish them success in their future endeavours and thanked them for their services to the club while it lasted,” Mr. Oduniyi said.

The statement revealed that a new coaching crew would be announced soon.