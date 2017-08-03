Iheanacho signs five-year deal with Leicester City

Related News

Kelechi Iheanacho has completed his move to Leicester City from Manchester City.

The 20-year old sealed a five-year deal on Thursday after legal issues stalling the move were sorted.

The Nigeria international put pen-to-paper on a contract to 2022 and becomes the fourth addition to Craig Shakespeare’s squad ahead of the new campaign.

The striker, who is regarded as one of the most promising young talents in the Premier League, could make his first appearance in City colours at King Power Stadium in City’s final pre-season fixture.

Speaking to LCFC TV, Iheanacho said: “It feels good and I’m happy to be part of this team. I know the ambition of the team and speaking with the manager, he let me know what I need to do – to help the team achieve what they want. I was convinced and I’m happy to be here.

Leicester City manager, Shakespeare, added: “It’s a great signing for us.

Kelechi is an enormously talented player that has shown a huge amount of promise at every level in which he’s played.

“We’ve tracked his progress for some time, so we know how much quality he’ll bring to the squad. He’s young, he’s hungry, he’s ready for the next stage of his development and I’m delighted that will be with Leicester City.”

Iheanacho arrives the King Power Stadium with an outstanding record in domestic and international football, having represented Nigeria with distinction at Under-13s, Under-17s, Under-20s and senior level, while he progressed rapidly through the ranks at Manchester City.