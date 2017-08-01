Iheanacho nears Leicester move

Related News

Kelechi Iheanacho is reportedly set to seal a move away from Manchester City to Leicester City as soon as possible.

Though there were initial reports of legal tussles delaying the planned move, the Daily Mail reports that the Nigeria International will undergo medicals today (Tuesday) ahead of a £25million move from Manchester City to the King Power Stadium.

Before now, Iheanacho was meant to have undergone medicals last Friday.

The Daily Mail said that the 20-year-old Nigerian has agreed to personal terms with the Foxes and will now head to Belvoir Drive to complete the move in the next 24 hours.

A deal has been in the pipeline for a number of weeks, but there was a dispute to settle between his old agents and new representatives which is said to have been resolved.

The international had been dragged into a legal battle by First Eleven Management, his previous American-based representatives after reportedly pulling out of a contract with them two years ago to sign with Stellar.

Leicester City already has two Nigerians in their team: Ahmed Musa and Wilfred Ndidi.