2018 World Cup Qualifier: FIFA picks refs for Nigeria, Cameroon duels

The World football governing body, FIFA, has appointed Egyptian referee, Ghead Grisha, and respected Gambian, Papa Gassama, to take charge of the upcoming 2018 World Cup qualifying games between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

Grisha has been designated to be in charge when the Eagles host the Lions in Uyo on September 1 to be assisted by Redouane Achik (Moroccan, Assistant Referee 1), Waleed Ali (Sudanese, Assistant Referee 2) and Mahmoud Mohamed (Egyptian, Fourth Official).

Former FIFA referee, Felix Tangawarima from Zimbabwe, has been assigned as Referee Assessor, with Congolese Jean Médard Kossa as Match Commissioner. The match will start at 5 p.m. Nigeria time at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

For the return leg scheduled for the Stade Omnisports, Yaounde on Monday, September 4, Papa Gassama will be at the centre, to be assisted by Jean Birumushahu (Burundian, Assistant Referee 1), Aden Range (Kenyan, Assistant Referee 2) and Maudo Jallo (Gambian, Fourth Official).

Jerome Damon, a former FIFA referee from South Africa, will be Referee Assessor, while Sudanese Osama Hassan will be Match Commissioner. The match starts at 6 p.m. Cameroon time.

In other appointments, FIFA has named Nigerian top arbiter, Ferdinand Udoh, to take charge of the Matchday 4 clash between South Africa and Cape Verde, taking place at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on September 5.

Udoh will be assisted by compatriot Abel Baba (Assistant Referee 1), Soulaimane Amaldine (Comoros, Assistant Referee 2) and Ali Adelaid (Comoros, Fourth Official).

On the same day, Linus Mba, a former FIFA referee will serve as Referee Assessor for the Matchday 4 clash between Congo’s Red Devils and the Black Stars of Ghana in Brazzaville.

Morocco’s Rédouane Jiyed will be the referee.